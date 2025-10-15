Don’t mind sequels as long as there is a good script: Ajay Devgn

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn doesn’t mind returning for a part two of a movie, provided the film’s script justifies revisiting a character.

In the year so far, Devgn has starred in three sequels to his previous hits - ‘Raid 2’, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and now ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, which will release in theatres across the country on November 14.

“I don’t mind sequels as long as there is a good script. Like most artists, I hope it is liked by the audience. We all believe we have made a good film and I loved working with Luv Ranjan. I believe his films are modern, timely and novel,” the 56-year-old actor said at the trailer launch event of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’.

‘De De Pyaar De’, which was released in 2019, revolved around the unconventional romance between 50-year-old Ashish (Devgn) and 26-year-old Aisha (Rakul Preet Singh) and the chaos that ensued when Ashish introduced her to his family.

In the sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, the story is about Aisha introducing Ashish to her family, which includes R Madhavan as her father.

At the event, Ajay was asked how he wooed Kajol’s family during their courtship period. “When I was dating Kajol, I didn’t need to woo her family. But my tip for people is don’t be too smart and don’t overdo it, otherwise they will have more expectations from you,” he said.

Describing her character as a ‘feisty girl’, Rakul said she loved reprising the role of Aisha. “Ayesha is one of my most favourite characters and the love she got from the first ‘De De Pyaar De’ was so exciting for all of us, so to relive that character was fun. I had double the fun shooting for part two,” the actor said.

Madhavan, who earlier starred along with Ajay in the 2024 blockbuster ‘Shaitaan’, said he loved reuniting with the Bollywood star. “I am in love with Ajay sir. I knew I was jumping into a family that had already been established, but it was such an awesome experience. Meezan and I were new to the cast, but we felt so wanted and after we wrapped the shoot, I felt so sad,” the 55-year-old actor said.

Madhavan was also asked how he felt about playing the father of Devgn’s on-screen girlfriend, considering that the two actors are almost the same age. “I have never done a father’s role before and competing with Ajay, I was very nervous. I have seen other actors who are so busy when they come to the set, but Ajay sir is always present on the set and dedicated. We have always felt connected,” he said.