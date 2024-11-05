Kartik Aaryan has had a nice Diwali, at least professionally. His latest release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, is going strong in theatres across India, minting money. It has been a busy phase for the actor with back-to-back big releases in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Chandu Champion’. No wonder he doesn’t have time to date or so he says. In a recent interview, Kartik doubled down that he is single and said work is why that is.

In an interview with ‘Mashable India’, Kartik said, “I am single. I don’t have to send my live location to anyone. I am not even present in any dating applications. Technically, since I have been preparing and shooting for ‘Chandu Champion’, I didn’t get the time.”

The actor attributed his singledom to his strict regimen and prep for ‘Chandu Champion’, where he played boxer-turned-para swimmer Murlikant Petkar. “I was in such a strict regimen, in which I had to calculate my gym, eating and sleeping pattern, just like an athlete. All of that went on for two years. In fact, I was also learning to swim for the very first time. The routine became so hectic. Plus, shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and finishing it in a specific period of time was also a challenge. So, I was completely busy with all that,” he added.

Kartik was most recently seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, released in theatres on Friday during the Diwali weekend. The film has already collected over Rs 150 crore worldwide in its opening weekend and performed reasonably well on Monday. It earned Rs 17.50 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total over the four days to Rs 123.50 crore. The film also earned over Rs 30 crore gross overseas in its opening weekend.