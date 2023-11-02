‘Don’t get complacent, keep working’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday said aspiring actors like his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who is making her debut with "Farrey", must avoid becoming "complacent" so that they enjoy a long-lasting career in the film industry.

Alizeh is the daughter of Salman's sister, producer-fashion designer Alvira Khan Agnihotri and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri.

During the "Farrey" trailer press conference, Salman said he and his peers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn, continue to be relevant because they didn't lose focus.

"There was Salman Khan, who was launched with 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', he was a newcomer. There was Aamir Khan in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', Shah Rukh Khan in 'Deewana', Ajay Devgn in 'Phool Aur Kaante' and Akshay Kumar in 'Khiladi'. So, everyone has come up that way. If the film does a fantastic job, and if Alizeh gets complacent, then khalaas (it's over). If this film does ok and she works 10 times harder, she will come up. All of you guys (cast), don't get complacent, just keep working. No matter whether you are happy or sad or your partner has left you or anything else has happened, keep all that aside. Just focus on work and give your best," the 57-year-old actor told reporters here.

"Farrey" is directed by Soumendra Padhi of "Jamtara" fame. The thriller follows Niyati, played by Alizeh, a young scholarship student at an elite school who gets entangled in a cheating racket.

Alizeh, 23, said Salman also cautioned her against overacting in films.

"He said, 'Be as real as you can. Subtlety is the best and don't overact'," she said.

The newcomer, who admitted feeling pressured as she hails from a film family, said she was both anxious and happy about her debut.

"I feel the pressure. I'm human. It would be abnormal to not feel the pressure. You have to say the right things. It is extremely stressful but I'm very happy at the same time. It is a constant thing, feeling stressed and happy," she added.

"Farrey" is produced by ‘Reel Life Production’ and presented by ‘Salman Khan Films’ (SKF), ‘Mythri Movie Makers’ and ‘Athena’. It will be released in theatres on November 24.

Salman also shared that "Farrey" was originally supposed to be a direct-to-digital release.

"It was originally an OTT film. But now we are releasing it on November 24 theatrically. I thought these kids are great and have done a fantastic job because of the director. We liked the script. We saw the film. I was blown away. I felt this film should be on the big screen and that's how it became a theatrical release," he said.

The film also stars Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles.