Donald Sutherland leaves the world at 88

Donald Sutherland, who cemented his status as a legendary actor with films like ‘The Dirty Dozen’, ‘MASH’, ‘Klute’ and ‘Don’t Look Now’, then boasted an incredible filmography with ‘Ordinary People’, ‘Without Limits’ and the ‘Hunger Games’ trilogy, passed away on June 20 in Miami after a long illness.

The incredible actor was 88. Donald Sutherland was an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor. He also received an honorary Oscar in 2017.

The industry aches his loss with his son, Kiefer Sutherland, Helen Mirren, Tom Blyth, Ron Howard, Edgar Wright and Joe Biden, who paid tribute to the legendary actor.

Kiefer Sutherland tweeted, “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think he is one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

His somewhat protégé Tom Blyth posted Donald Sutherland as the infamous President Snow and wrote, “Donald Sutherland came about as close to mastering the craft of acting as anyone gets. There were so many genius performances. I never had the honour of knowing him personally, but it was the honour of a lifetime to follow in his footsteps. Thank you, sir, for birthing one of the greatest movie characters of all time.”

Helen Mirren stated, “Donald Sutherland was one of the smartest actors I ever worked with. He had a wonderful enquiring brain and a great knowledge of a wide variety of subjects. He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity and seriousness about his profession as an actor. This all made him into the legend of film that he became. He was my colleague and became my friend. I will miss his presence in this world.”

POTUS Joe Biden tweeted, “Donald Sutherland was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and one-of-a-kind actor who inspired and entertained the world for decades. My thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.”

Edgar Wright tweeted, “RIP the great Donald Sutherland, a favourite actor and always fascinating screen presence. He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films: ‘Don’t Look Now’ and the 1978 ‘Invasion of The Bodysnatchers’. But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his legendary filmography: a funny, laconic, but also an intense and dramatic presence in so many memorable movies, starting with his break-through in ‘The Dirty Dozen’ and then on an incredible run in the 70s, 80s and beyond with ‘M*A*S*H’, ‘Kelly’s Heroes’, ‘Little Murders’, ‘Klute’, ‘Don’t Look Now’, ‘The Day Of The Locust’, ‘Ordinary People’, ‘JFK’ and many others. I even adore his very early appearances in ‘Dr Terror’s House of Horrors’ and ‘The World Ten Times Over’, as well as his very silly cameo in ‘Kentucky Fried Movie’. I know many of you following me will feel the same way about this great screen legend’s passing, so please list your favourite Donald Sutherland films. So sorry to see you go Donald, but what a legacy you leave behind.”

Ron Howard wrote on ‘X’, “I was blessed to direct him in ‘Backdraft’. One of the most intelligent, interesting and engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage and dedication to serving the story and the audience with supreme excellence.”

The official ‘X’ account of ‘Hunger Games’ wrote, “We asked the kindest man in the world to portray the most corrupt, ruthless dictator we’ve ever seen. Such was the power and skill of Donald Sutherland’s acting that he created one more indelible character, among many others, that defined his legendary career. We are privileged to have known and worked with him and our thoughts are with his family.”