Donald Glover To Star, Produce 'Spider-Man' Film On Villain Hypno-Hustler

Los Angeles: "Atlanta" star Donald Glover is set to reportedly feature in and produce a film hailing from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe of 'Marvel Comics' characters.

Sources told entertainment website 'The Hollywood Reporter' that the upcoming movie revolves around the Hypno-Hustler, one of the lesser-known Spider-Man villains.

Myles Murphy, the son of veteran actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached to write the currently untitled project.

Created by Bill Mantlo of 'Rocket Racoon' fame, Hypno-Hustler was the leader of a band called the 'Mercy Killers' and used hypnosis technology in his musical instruments on his audience in order to rob them.

The character, whose real name was Antoine Delsoin, was a product of the disco music scene when he first appeared in the comic book 'Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man No. 24 in 1978'.

According to industry insiders, Glover - also a rapper known by stage name Childish Gambino - was attracted to the musical aspect of Hypno-Hustler and that he has lesser 'Marvel' canon baggage.

His name has circled Spider-Man for years, particularly in the 2012 movie "The Amazing Spider-Man", which eventually saw Andrew Garfield play the webslinger. However, Glover voiced Spider-Man/Miles Morales in the Disney XD series "Ultimate Spider-Man" in 2015. He also appeared in a very brief role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming", starring Tom Holland.

'Sony', which owns the film rights to the Spider-Man and related antagonist characters Venom and Morbius, is developing films on 'Madame Web' and 'Spider-Woman'.