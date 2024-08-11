Docuseries on Salim-Javed to premiere on Prime Video on Aug 20

Mumbai: "Angry Young Men", a docuseries exploring the formidable creative partnership and legacy of writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, will launch on ‘Prime Video’ on August 20, the streamer announced on Saturday.

The three-part series is a joint venture produced by superstar Salman Khan's ‘Salman Khan Films’, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's ‘Excel Entertainment’ and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's ‘Tiger Baby Films’.

Namrata Rao, known for her work as an editor on movies such as “Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!”, “Ishqiya”, “Band Baaja Baaraat” and “Kahaani”, is the director.

"Angry Young Men" will explore the journey of the legendary writers, popularly known as Salim-Javed, who brought forth a revolution in Indian storytelling, by crafting iconic characters and dialogues that have etched their influence into the hearts and minds of the audience.

The duo revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s, with their films like “Zanjeer”, “Sholay” and “Deewar”, which spoke to the masses.

They are credited for reinventing the Bollywood blockbuster format through their films, playing to the gallery but also chronicling the angst of their times. Salim and Javed were also noted for being the first Indian screenwriters to achieve star status. After collaborating on 22 Bollywood films as well as two Kannada films, the duo decided to split in 1982.

The title of the documentary, “Angry Young Men”, refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 1970s, which became a cinematic representation of the era and also gave birth to Amitabh Bachchan’s stardom.

Salman Khan, who serves as an executive producer on the series, said that he saw his father and Javed Sahab work together on films which were nothing short of magical.

"Their love for cinema redefined heroism for an entire generation, leaving behind a legacy of cult classics. Personally, I would love to see them working together in the future. I hope the fans and viewers can also agree. Whether it's time, destiny or professional choices that bring them together, their partnership always brings out the best. ‘Angry Young Men’ is a tribute to their creative brilliance and the profound impact they've had on Indian cinema. It's an insightful journey into the hearts and minds of two superstar writers who changed the landscape of storytelling forever," he said.

According to Farhan Akhtar, Salim-Javed's journey was marked by grit, passion and a fierce zeal to transform Hindi cinema, especially in its attitude towards the writer.

"They succeeded and in doing so, left an impression that still lives on generations after,” he said.

Zoya Akhtar said that the series is about the two men that created a character that defined Hindi cinema in the 1970s.

"The story of Salim-Javed’s dynamic journey starting out from small towns to exploding onto the silver screen and how they put their hardships, their heartbreaks and their swag into their cinema,” she added.

"Angry Young Men" is a truly special docuseries for the team at ‘Prime Video’, said Manish Menghani, Director, Content Licensing, ‘Prime Video, India’.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ‘Salman Khan Films’, ‘Excel Media and Entertainment’ and ‘Tiger Baby’ on this riveting docuseries that showcases how Salim-Javed not just transformed cinema but also left a lasting impact on society," he said.