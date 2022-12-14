Documentary 'Harry and Meghan' Racks Up More View Time On Netflix

Netflix Inc's documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said.

The first three episodes of 'Harry and Meghan' recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after the debut on December 8, 'Netflix' said in a statement. More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

'Harry and Meghan' documentary was the second-most watched English-language series on 'Netflix' globally between December 5 and December 11, behind only the Addams Family drama 'Wednesday'. 'Harry and Meghan' was the number one English-language series during the week in Britain.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates. The show has received mixed reviews, with quite a pronounced backlash also visible, especially in the UK.

The second batch of Harry and Meghan's episodes was released on 'Netflix' on December 14.