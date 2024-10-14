‘Do Patti’ trailer: Kajol sets out to unravel a twisted tale of twins

The trailer for the upcoming film ‘Do Patti’, starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, was unveiled on Monday. This marks Kajol’s first role as a police officer and Kriti’s debut in the mystery thriller genre, where she portrays dual characters: Saumya Sood and Shailee. Additionally, ‘Do Patti’ is Kriti’s maiden production venture.

Set against the stunning backdrop of North India’s hills, the trailer features Kajol interrogating Shaheer Sheikh’s character, Dhruv Sood, as she encounters Kriti’s Saumya, who appears to be an innocent victim. The narrative quickly shifts to Saumya and Dhruv’s’ blossoming romance, which is abruptly interrupted by the arrival of Saumya’s twin sister, who begins to seduce Dhruv. The trailer reveals Dhruv behind bars for allegedly attempting to kill one of the twins. However, both sisters harbour really dark secrets and Kajol’s character is determined to unravel this web of deception.

‘Do Patti’ isn’t the first time Kriti and Kajol will be sharing the screen. They previously worked together in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Dilwale’, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, known for her work on female-centric films like ‘Haseen Dilruba’, ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ and ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Do Patti’ is co-produced by Kanika Dhillon alongside Kriti Sanon’s production company, ‘Blue Butterfly Films’.