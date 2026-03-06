Divya Dutta’s ‘Chiraiya’ reminds one of Bengali series ‘Sampurna’

For those who have watched the Bengali web series ‘Sampurna’ on ‘Hoichoi’, you are bound to find a resemblance with the trailer of Divya Dutta-starrer Hindi web series ‘Chiraiya’. Also, with ‘Chiraiya’, ‘SVF Entertainment’ steps into the Hindi-language digital series. This is the same company that owns ‘Hoichoi’, the Bengali digital platform. Therefore, the similarities are hard to ignore.

Much like Bengali actress Sohini Sarkar in ‘Sampurna’, Divya plays an ideal daughter-in-law of a close-knit family, whose seemingly stable world begins to shatter when she discovers that her sister-in-law Pooja is facing sexual abuse within her marriage. As difficult truths begin to unfold, she finds herself torn between protecting her family’s honour and standing up for what is right.

From the trailer, ‘Chiraiya’ seems to highlight the same issues that ‘Sampurna’ did. It’s a social drama on marriage, consent and silence. In ‘Sampurna’, the issues of marital rape and its impact on mental health were highlighted too.

“With ‘Chiraiya’, we aren’t just telling a story; we are holding up a mirror to the silences we’ve inherited. I’ve always been mindful of the characters I bring to life, but Kamlesh (her character) is different. She is a piece of my heart. She is a woman bound by the values she has always cherished, yet she finds herself at a crossroads where her love for her family meets her refusal to ignore injustice. I truly hope ‘Chiraiya’ makes us pause and rethink the ‘norms’ we’ve been conditioned to accept. It’s time we start conversations that have been overdue for generations,” said Divya.

The series also stars Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi and Anjum Saxena and premieres on ‘JioHotstar’ on March 20.