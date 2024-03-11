Divya Dutta shares her experience of facing rejection

Divya Dutta hasn’t had a very easy journey in the film industry. Recently, she opened up about facing rejections and being dropped from movies in her initial days. She also talked about ‘feeling very objectified’, which made her believe ‘humanity doesn’t exist’ in showbiz.

Talking about facing rejections, Divya told ‘Lallantop’, “Slowly in the industry, I have learned that you do face rejections and are thrown out of films too. We often talk about nepotism, but I think there is a certain favoritism that exists among outsiders too. It’s not just in films, but everywhere, because stakes are high here so a lot of times, things look unfair. Even today I feel that I deserved something and why did somebody else get it?”

“Life trains you to deal with rejections. When I hadn’t signed any film, I would go to every producer’s office asking for work. That was a time when multi-starrers were made, so there would be an opportunity. But I didn’t realise that I wouldn’t fit in that frame of a typical very glamorous heroine. I was a cute girl and a good actor, but only I knew that. One day I felt I had signed 22 films and some of them even gave me a token. Nobody was saying no. Later, I got to know that the 22 films I told my mother I was starting, only two out of them went on floors and I was not the heroine for those,” she added.

Divya also opened up about being ‘objectified’ in the initial years of her career. “I was dropped from many movies. For one of them, I had reached the set and was sent back, saying that I had lost a lot of weight. I was very frustrated. I would feel very objectified and I started searching for humanity and realised that it doesn’t exist in this business,” said the ‘Special Ops’ fame actor.