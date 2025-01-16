Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘The Storyteller’

Mumbai: ‘The Storyteller’, a heartwarming film inspired by Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed short story ‘Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro’, is set to premiere on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on January 28.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathy and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It explores themes of friendship, self-discovery and the transformative power of storytelling, a press release said.

‘The Storyteller’ has been screened at film festivals such as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2022, the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2023 and Busan International Film Festival. It also won ‘Best Indian Feature Film’ at the Melbourne International Film Festival in 2023.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Salil Chaturvedi, Succhanda Chatterjee and Shubha Shetty under the banners of ‘Jio Studios’, ‘Purpose Entertainment’ and ‘Quest Films’. The movie’s soundtrack has been composed by Hriju Roy.