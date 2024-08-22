Disney+ Hotstar to stream matches of Premier League in 4K

‘Disney+ Hotstar’, the official streaming partner of the ‘Premier League 2024/25’ in India, is all set to bring select matches of the season in 4K resolution. This is the first time that the ‘Premier League’ will be streamed in 4K in India.

The top-tier ‘Premier League’ began on August 17 with the highly anticipated opening fixture between ‘Manchester United’ and ‘Fulham’. Throughout the season, ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ will stream over 100 matches in 4K on LR (Living Room) devices that are 4K-enabled.

The ‘Premier League’ is the pinnacle of English football, where 20 clubs battle it out for supremacy. This highly competitive league operates on a system of promotion and relegation, ensuring a dynamic landscape. Each season, spanning from August to May, clubs engage in a schedule of 38 matches, facing each opponent twice. While most games are played on the weekends, the league also features captivating midweek fixtures under the floodlights.