‘Disheartening to not be part of Dream Girl 2’

Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about not being a part of ‘Dream Girl 2’, the sequel to her 2019 film ‘Dream Girl’. In a new interview with a leading media house, she said that it was ‘disheartening to not be part of their second journey’. Talking about her co-star in the film, Ayushmann Khurrana, she revealed that he was ‘the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo’.

‘Dream Girl’ is a comedy film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa in his directorial debut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Ayushmann and Nushrratt, the film also starred Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee.

“When you’ve done a film that has been well received, you do get connected with it. ‘Dream Girl’ is always going to have a special connection. Also, Ayushmann was genuinely a delight to work with and he’s someone whom I honestly call my closest friend from the movie business. He was the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo,” she shared.

Nushrratt added, “My director, Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, is also very close to my heart. So, for me, the whole setup and the whole team are special. Of course, it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey. But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I’m going to be cheering for them, watching the first-day show and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crores.”

‘Dream Girl 2’ will star Ananya Panday along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is the follow-up to the 2019 comedy-drama. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. The new film will be released in theatres on August 25.