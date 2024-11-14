Disha Patani says she's 'fascinated' by Japanese anime

New Delhi: Disha Patani, who is set to make her Tamil cinema debut with "Kanguva", opened up about her love for Japanese anime and Korean culture.

Anyone who follows the actor on social media has often seen her post reels of a weekend binge-watch session of anime (Japanese style of film and television animation) and work out to songs by Kai of Korean pop band ‘EXO’.

While the "emotional connection" in anime fascinates her, Patani believes content coming out of South Korea draws a lot from Bollywood.

"I have grown up watching anime as a kid and 'DragonBallZ' and all these. I'm fascinated by anime. The storyline they have, I don't know if you can capture that in a film the way they emote, the kind of stories they have, whichever genre you enjoy. The emotional connection is unreal in most of the anime," the 32-year-old actor told PTI.

"Korea is great when it comes to filmmaking, series and romance. I feel a lot of it is taken from Bollywood when you watch it. I love their music, fashion, culture and everything about it," she added.

Patani, who recently starred in a pivotal role in the superhit Telugu film "Kalki 2898 AD", said she often ends up doing "less work" than she thinks she should.

"I really need to love something to do it or until I'm super happy. It's intuitive and if I don't get that feeling I can't do it. I wait for that feeling. It takes a lot of time but, I am trying. I'm going to do a lot of work going forward. Working on 'Kanguva' was a beautiful experience."

Also starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, "Kanguva" has hit the screens today.