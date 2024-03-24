Discussing new 'Euphoria' season is as scary as talking about 'Marvel': Sydney Sweeney

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney isn’t letting anything slip about the new edition of her fan-favourite series, ‘Euphoria’.

During the Sydney Sweeney in ‘Conversation with Josh Horowitz’ event in New York City, the actor (26) briefly chatted with MTV’s Josh Horowitz about the upcoming third season of ‘Euphoria’, reported ‘People’ magazine.

However, she revealed that she couldn’t say much about it.

“Honestly, it’s as scary as talking about Marvel,” Sweeney joked, comparing it to the super-secret comic book and film franchise.

She continued, “I said one thing and it went everywhere.”

When Horowitz told the star that fans are ‘excited’ for the forthcoming season, Sweeney, who portrays the character Cassie Howard in the popular HBO series, responded, “I’m excited too. I love Cassie. Cassie truly is a dream to play and as an actor, I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age. And of course, I want to keep living her crazy life. I love it.”

‘Euphoria’ was renewed for a third season in February 2022, but new episodes won’t be released until at least 2025.