Directing forms a pivotal part of actor Adarsh Gourav's larger plan

Actor Adarsh Gourav, known for his compelling performances in acclaimed projects like ‘The White Tiger’ and ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, is charting a path beyond acting. With the anticipation surrounding his upcoming release ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, Gourav divulged his aspirations to expand his creative horizons and step into directing films.

Expressing his multifaceted ambitions, Adarsh Gourav shared with a leading media house about his desire to evolve into a filmmaker, highlighting that directing forms a pivotal part of his larger plan.

The actor candidly confessed uncertainty regarding the duration of his tenure as a screen performer, emphasising his inclination toward storytelling through the direction.

In ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, Adarsh plays the character of Neel, a 20-something fitness trainer entangled in a relationship with an ‘Instagram’ influencer. While many actors approach social media cautiously, Gourav views it as a transient platform, recognising the ever-lasting nature of platforms like ‘Instagram’ amid his enduring pursuit of storytelling and filmmaking.

He said, “Today it is ‘Instagram’, tomorrow it is going to be something else but what is going to remain is my idea of being a storyteller.”

The actor delved into the profound personal connection he felt with his character in the film, drawing parallels to his own experiences growing up in Mumbai.

To get into the shoes of his character in the movie, Adarsh underwent a rigorous physical transformation, committing to 15 months of dedicated training in calisthenics. The experience, while rewarding during filming, left a psychological impact as he grappled with recalibrating his perception of his physique post-filming.

Acknowledging the mental toll of maintaining a transformed physique, Gourav addressed the challenge of reconciling his body image with the varied roles he envisions in his future projects.