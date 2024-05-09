Dino Morea rubbishes rivalry with John Abraham

After years of being in Bollywood, Dino Morea opened up about the perception around the rivalry between him and John Abraham. Dino said that there’s a narrative that John stole his former girlfriend Bipasha Basu from him, clarifying that it’s false.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan on his podcast, Dino clarified about the so-called rivalry, saying that he wasn’t in a relationship with Bipasha when she started dating John.

When asked about the supposed bad blood between the two, Dino said, “We never had any rivalry. We used to talk to each other and have fun with each other. The talk about the rivalry between us started in people’s minds after I broke up with Bipasha and he started dating Bipasha. People assumed he started dating my girlfriend, so there was a rivalry. The media also fuelled this. People thought ke ismein masala hai (it’s spicy).”

“But there has never been any rivalry. We both have been on our own paths. Only yesterday, I texted him, ‘Are we going for a bike ride or a coffee?’ I don’t think we have a rivalry,” he asserted, adding that he is happy to see John’s growth in Bollywood.

As per Dino, the rumours about trouble between the actors sparked off when John started dating Bipasha. Dino was in a relationship with Bipasha from 1996 to 2002.