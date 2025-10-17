Dinesh Vijan on ‘Thamma’: ‘Whatever you see in the trailer is the tip of the iceberg’

New Delhi: ‘Thamma’ producer Dinesh Vijan said the trailer of ‘Thamma’, a vampire love story that’s the latest addition in his horror universe, just shows a glimpse of an iceberg.

The ‘Maddock’ head on Wednesday unveiled 20-minute footage of the movie in front of the media. He was joined by the cast, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

“Whatever you see in the trailer is the tip of the iceberg and we are really trying to hold back. And since we have built such a big universe, we thought we would show you the first 20 minutes of the film right here,” Vijan said.

He said the reason he wanted to add the vampire romance to the Maddock ‘Horrorverse’, which began with 2018’s ‘Stree’, is that it is deeply rooted in Indian folklore.

“Our culture is so old. ‘Stree’ is from Chanderi. ‘Bhediya’ is from Arunachal Pradesh. ‘Munjya’ is from Konkan and our culture has had ‘betaals’ before there were any vampires anywhere. We have come to Delhi with this film. Before a film, I think of reasons and I ask myself, ‘Can I not make this film?’ and if I can’t make it, then I pick it. I keep telling my team we need to be unique, we need to be audacious and the film should ideally not have a reference point,” he said.

Directed by ‘Munjya’ director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows Khurrana’s Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidentally stumbles upon a different world of vampires after meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Mandanna and a terrifying vampire played by Siddiqui.