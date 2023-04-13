Dimple Kapadia gets candid on doing ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’

Mumbai: Actor Dimple Kapadia says her role in the upcoming series "Saas Bahu aur Flamingo", created and directed by Homi Adajania, is unlike anything she has done before in her career and she is happy that such "unique narratives" are being explored on the screen.

The series revolves around four women, the matriarch Savitri (Kapadia), her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal and her daughter Shanta who live in Hastipur - a forgotten village in the north-west. Savitri runs a company named ‘Rani Cooperative’, which is a front for the biggest drug cartel being run in South Asia.

Produced by ‘Maddock Films’, "Saas Bahu aur Flamingo" will stream on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ from May 5. The series also features Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

" 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' is difficult for me to explain as a journey because it’s not like anything I have seen or done before. When tragedy strikes and the world turns its back on her, Savitri doesn’t curl up and die, but rises from the ashes and creates her own destiny. This is what I love about her character. She owns her alternate sense of morality," Kapadia said in a statement.

"It’s great that we’re exploring these unique narratives on-screen with Hotstar Specials’ 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' and are showing women who, regardless of what moral lens they are viewed with, are indestructible in spirit," the 65-year-old actor added.

The teaser of the series, which was launched on Wednesday, opens with the iconic credit song of Ekta Kapoor's popular serial "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

Adajania, known for his films "Being Cyrus", "Cocktail" and "Finding Fanny, said he wanted to create a chaotic world dominated by indomitable women and break stereotypes, including the ones around mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law.

"I needed powerful actors and Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar are exactly that. They have owned their characters and breathed life into them making them so unique. As dysfunctional as they are as a family, when they are threatened, they unify as a fearsome force to reckon with. And believe me when that happens, you don’t want to be in their way!" he said.