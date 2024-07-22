Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardaar Ji 3' to release in June 2025

New Delhi: Actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday announced the third part of his Punjabi horror comedy franchise "Sardaar Ji".

Titled "Sardaarji 3", the movie will be released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025, the actor wrote in a post on ‘Instagram’.

"'SARDAAR JI 3' releasing worldwide on June 27, 2025," Dosanjh posted alongside an announcement poster of the film.

The movie will be produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of ‘White Hill Studios’ alongside ‘Story Time Productions’.

The franchise started with the 2015 film "Sardaar Ji", which featured Dosanjh as a ghost hunter named Jaggi. The movie also starred actors Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa.

It was followed by a sequel, titled "Sardaar Ji 2", starring Dosanjh in a triple role alongside Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

The two films were directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.

Dosanjh currently stars in "Jatt and Juliet 3", co-starring Neeru Bajwa. The film, which was released in theatres on June 27, has amassed over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Dosanjh was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic "Amar Singh Chamkila" and "Crew", co-starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.