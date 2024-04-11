Diljit Dosanjh says he didn’t like how Hindi films styled Sikh characters

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most sought-after Punjabi artists around the world and over the years, his style has started getting just as much attention as his music.

Diljit said that he has always understood fashion but didn’t like the way Bollywood styled Sikh actors in the past.

In a conversation with Anubhav Bassi for ‘Netflix India’, while promoting his film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Diljit shared what encouraged him to focus on his fashion game.

“To be honest, I am not fond of clothes or swag. When we were in Punjab, the Bollywood films made at the time? They didn’t show Sikhs properly. So, I decided that when I do Bollywood films, I’ll dress better than all Bollywood stylists. I know fashion,” shared Diljit.

The ‘Hass Hass’ singer shared that the fashion on the streets of Punjab is quite global as they follow all the international styles.

“The fashion that is trending in New York will directly come to Punjab because there is a connection. So, I always thought that when I go to Bollywood, I will show them that they are portraying people wrong. We are not like this,” said Diljit.

The actor also highlighted that buying expensive clothes isn’t the same as buying fashionable clothes. He insisted that when he is at home, he lounges in his shorts but when he has to dress up, he makes sure that he does it well.

Diljit stars in the lead role of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film is based on the life of a Punjabi singer who was shot dead at the age of 27. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is releasing on April 12 on ‘Netflix’.