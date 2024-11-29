Diljit Dosanjh rides iconic yellow taxi before Kolkata concert

Visiting Kolkata without a ride in the city’s iconic yellow taxi? That would leave the trip incomplete! Punjabi sensation and Gen Z’s favourite singer, Diljit Dosanjh, made sure to check this off his list. Sporting a bright yellow turban, the ‘Lover’ and ‘Soorma’ singer took a ride in Kolkata’s iconic yellow metered taxi near Howrah Bridge. Ahead of his November 30 concert in the City of Joy, Diljit took time to explore and soak in the essence of Kolkata. He passed under the Howrah Bridge, visited the bustling ghats of the Ganges and wandered through the colourful Howrah flower market.

During his journey, the melody of Moushumi Bhowmik’s ‘Ami Shunechi Shey Din’ played in the background. The video of his exploration, set to her soulful song, has delighted his Kolkata fans.

After performing in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Pune, Diljit is all set to win over Kolkata with his music on Saturday. Known for his warm personality, the globally loved singer recently won hearts by positively responding to a fan’s request for free tickets in Kolkata.