Diljit Dosanjh manifested appearing on the Jimmy Fallon show

Diljit Dosanjh recently created history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’. Reflecting on this achievement, the singer-actor shared that he had actually visualised this moment long before it happened, recalling how a friend reminded him of his manifestation when it finally came true.

Talking to Sucharita Tyagi, he said, “‘The Jimmy Fallon’ show, I had told my friend a long time ago. He said you manifested it, you got there,” and then showed the text that said, “Bro, you manifested it, to be on a late-night show. Here you go.”

During his appearance, Diljit also spontaneously sang ‘Main hun Punjab’, deviating from the planned setlist. He admitted to discussing the performance with his team afterward, acknowledging the mistakes they made and reflecting on ways to improve.

Despite his international success and performances to packed audiences worldwide, Diljit remains committed to singing in Punjabi, emphasising the importance of staying true to his roots and culture. He expressed that performing in Punjabi and wearing traditional Punjabi attire is integral to his identity, even if not all of his global audience understands the language.

Earlier, the singer-actor’s performance was met with roaring applause from the live audience. Fans tuning in to watch the star on the show were brimming with pride. The show’s social media pages quickly lit up with clips and praises for the Punjabi superstar, with many fans expressing their excitement and pride at seeing Dosanjh on such a prestigious platform.