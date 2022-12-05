Diljit Dosanjh can't network in Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh can sing, dance and act, but not network. The actor-singer is more focused on creating music than on appearing in Bollywood films, which require him to network and mingle with people.

The actor, who has appeared in Hindi films like 'Udta Punjab', 'Good Newwz' and 'Jogi', told a popular entertainment news agency in an interview that he has seen actors video call producers as many as six times from the sets, something that is impossible for him.

When asked why Bollywood is such a low priority for him, he said, "It's not just Bollywood. Nothing, apart from music, is a high priority for me. Music is the love that I will do. I am not born and brought up in Mumbai, I don't even know many people here. Earlier, I used to feel it was a minus that I couldn't mingle with people, but now I feel it's a plus that I thankfully can't do that. I love myself."

"I can't do networking. I can't attend parties and call people up every day. I have seen actors video-call their producers six times from the sets! I am not kidding! They tell them, 'We are now doing this, now doing that'. Maine kaha hadd ho gayi. I just can't do this," he added.

Diljit doesn't blame those who network to get work, because the system is such that the more one networks, the better his chances of getting work. But it's not the way he plans to take his career ahead.

"I can't do it, so I let it be and take up what comes to me. Banda khush hona chahiye. You can work with a big director after making desperate attempts and pleasing them. All the talks that happen are so fake, I can't even bear to hear them. They also know it, but it is not their fault," he said.

He revealed how people have often attempted to bribe his manager to get him to sign a film, unaware that he and his team won't fall for this.

"My manager tells me how people tell her, 'Diljit se film kara de main tujhe gift dunga'. But they don't know that we don't care about gifts. But it's not their fault because this has been normalised here, to make a circle. It's not their fault. They're right in their place, but I don't fit in here," he added.