Digital entertainment has changed the rules of the game: Mona Singh

Mona Singh, who has been getting a good response to her streaming show ‘Kafas’, felt that the medium of OTT has proved to be beneficial for the writers to craft brave and compelling stories and in the process has also uplifted the entire industry, giving mediocrity a run for its money.

She recently spoke with a popular media house about how digital entertainment has changed the rules of the game, bringing unheard stories and novel content to the table for the audience.

“OTT has proven to be extremely fulfilling for the writers and in turn, the whole industry, as today we as actors have good stories and meatier roles to work on. OTT has shown the way forward and has changed our way of content consumption and production.”

Mona, who comes with monumental experience in the medium of television and films, started her career with the popular television show ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, a path-breaking show for its time and has starred in films like ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Having been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades, the actor felt that OTT is giving a chance to stories that earlier might not have seen the ‘light of day’.

“Earlier, there were so many stories that couldn’t come to the fore because the makers wanted to play it safe, keeping in mind the demand-supply curve. But now we are telling brave stories with unconventional settings. The stories that wouldn’t have seen the light of day on television or the big screen are now materialising and actors also get great opportunities to portray those characters,” she added.

Mona further said, “Earlier, we wouldn’t have got to see a path-breaking show like ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ or something like ‘Rocket Boys’ but, today these shows are highly successful and command a loyal fan following, telling us that the audience does want to engage with different stories. It’s upon us to bring great stories for them.”