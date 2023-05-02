Difficult to recreate same energy, magic: Manisha Koirala on remakes

Manisha Koirala will be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Netflix’ period drama ‘Heeramandi’ later this year. She will be part of the series, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Recently, in an interview, the actor came out against remakes, saying it would be best to leave films as they were. She felt that many remakes fall apart because it is difficult to recreate the same energy and magic.

Incidentally, Manisha was last seen in the Hindi film ‘Shehzada’, which is a remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ (2020). ‘Shehzada’, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, could not match up to the success of the Telugu original, which was a blockbuster hit. Manisha played Kartik’s mother in the Hindi film, which was directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Speaking to a popular media agency, Manisha shared, “The films I had loved working on, I would leave them as they are. It is difficult to recreate that same energy and magic, which is why so many remakes have fallen apart. Anything that has been perfected, I don’t want to touch that. With time, everything moves on, even the human mind.”

On Sunday, Manisha was present for the screening of ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ at ‘Yash Raj Studios’ in Mumbai. She reunited with her ‘Bombay’ director, Mani Ratnam and his wife, Suhasini Maniratnam and reminisced about her time working with him.