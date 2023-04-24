Difficult to find characters that inspire me: Radhika Apte

Mumbai: Radhika Apte said it’s difficult to find characters that inspire her and that’s one of the reasons why she chooses to do limited work.

The 37-year-old actor, who divides her time between India and the UK, was most recently seen in the film ‘Mrs Undercover’, in which she plays Durga, a housewife who is a spy.

“It is difficult these days to find that good script as everyone is making everything so fast. There are lots of other parameters that have to fit in. It is difficult to find roles that you just wholeheartedly go and feel this is so well crafted,” Apte told the top news agency.

She added, “I live in two countries. I work when I want to work. I don’t do a lot of work because it makes me feel quite exhausted, so I select less work. I like it that way. When I don’t work, I write, read and do things other than acting.”

Then, there are moments when she worries about turning down a role because she wonders if the projects will keep coming.

“I just say, ‘I don’t feel like doing the part right now’. It is hard to reject because sometimes you don’t have anything else and you feel, ‘Will I get work?’ As a freelance actor, you are constantly thinking about your next project. It can be scary, but it is ok.”

Known for films such as ‘Badlapur’, ‘Phobia’, ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’, Apte said her role in ‘Mrs Undercover’ is a departure from the intense roles she is known for.

“You always try to find roles that are different from what you have done before. So, that is intentional. When I was approached for this, the makers didn’t have a script; they had an idea. I liked the idea of a housewife being an undercover spy and finding out that she has much more to do in life and that she deserves much more than her husband’s treatment. And this was a comedy spy thriller. It’s a genre I have never seen, so I was quite excited about it,” she added.