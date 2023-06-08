Didn't want to be the actor known for my romantic image: Siddharth

Siddharth, who will soon be seen in the Tamil film ‘Takkar’, was known as the romantic boy-next-door in the early years of his career but shortly after, he realised that he did not want to restrict himself to that box.

Siddharth started his journey of evolution as an actor and producer and made intentional choices to diversify his slate. In a recent interview, the actor said that he did not want to be the actor who is known for his romantic image.

Talking to a famed magazine, Siddharth said that he faced this dilemma in 2010 and decided to make some changes.

“I had been in the business for 10 years at the time, including my direction stint. I kept asking myself, ‘Are you going to be doing romantic films for the rest of your life and be constantly spoken to about how young you look and how cute you are and how difficult it is for a girl to say no to you on screen and how effectively you communicate the pain of a boy growing up next door’.”

Siddharth decided he did not want to do that even though it was a ‘lucrative option’.

“I said that’s not my job. I don’t want to do that. It was a very lucrative option. I could have done that for the rest of my life and I didn’t want to do that. So, I moved cities, changed plans and did things, so that I can do a 2.0 before that word was a thing,” he said.