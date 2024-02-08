Didn’t miss films, but the bad work: Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, set to return in ‘Aarya: Antim Vaar’, recently shared candid thoughts in an interview. Addressing queries about her eight-year break post ‘No Problem’ in 2010, Sen expressed that she didn’t feel she missed out on films during that period. Instead, she reflected on the quality of work she had been doing before the break, describing it as ‘really bad’.

In an interview with a popular entertainment agency, Sushmita Sen emphasised the importance of breaking the routine, stating, “Sometimes, you have to stop the autopilot in your life.”

The actor made a conscious decision to step back, stating that none of the scripts or projects excited her. She decided to explore other avenues, refusing to continue with work that lacked passion, inspiration or purpose. Sushmita Sen admitted, “I don’t want to waste six months of my life just because everyone else is doing it.”

During the break, she became a mother for the second time with the arrival of her daughter Alisah. Sen also dedicated time to managing a jewellery store and overseeing the Indian franchise of Miss Universe, showcasing her diverse interests and responsibilities.

Despite not actively pursuing film roles, Sushmita Sen’s return to the screen with ‘Aarya’ season three part one in November garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal of a strong woman protecting her family from crime. The anticipation for ‘Aarya: Antim Vaar’, releasing on OTT tomorrow, is high among her fans.