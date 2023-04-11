Didn't get a lot of films because of a show that my father did: Adhyayan Suman

After Shekhar Suman, his son Adhyayan Suman opened up about losing out on many big projects at the last moment. He said that either film producers assumed that he is ‘not punctual and does drugs’ or they removed him to ‘take revenge’ on his father. Adhyayan made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with ‘Haal-e-Dil’. His second film, ‘Raaz: The Mystery Continues’ received a decent response from the audience. But since then, he has not landed any worthy project.

While speaking to a leading media house, Adhyayan claimed that he was removed from projects because people took offence at what Shekhar Suman said during his popular chat show, ‘Movers and Shakers’. He also assumed that the ‘bullying and lobbying’ that he is subjected to in the film industry ‘could be the result of revenge that people are taking from my father, Shekhar Suman’.

Adhyayan said that though his father performed the script he was given for ‘Movers and Shakers’, people got offended by him for saying things about them. ‘Movers and Shakers’ aired on television in 1997, where Shekhar presented a funny take on everything that was happening around the country. His perfect imitations of Laloo Prasad Yadav, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shatrughan Sinha and others found favour with the masses.

“I did not get a lot of films because of a show that my father did, ‘Movers and Shakers’. Though he was given a script for every episode, there were a few people who got offended because of what he said and held grudges, saying, ‘How could he say things about us’. There were neither personal attacks nor did he use any abusive language. He just did his job and it was just a show. But their egos were perhaps very fragile and they took it personally. And they thought they would take revenge on my father,” Adhyayan said.

He also recalled an incident when a producer called another film producer to inform them of their decision to cast Adhyayan. But they were advised against it.