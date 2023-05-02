Did Priyanka Chopra Jonas ever think about Citadel's big budget?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden currently star in the latest ‘Amazon Prime’ web series ‘Citadel’, created by the Russo Brothers on a massive scale. The budget of the spy show is reported to be 200 million dollars (Rs 1600 crore), so the pressure to perform and for ‘Citadel’ to do well is something the team would inevitably end up thinking about.

However, lead stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, who play Mason and Nadia on the show, never thought of the show’s big budget when they walked out on the set, to do their job to the best of their abilities.

Speaking with a popular entertainment media agency, Richard said that if the budget was all he thought about while working, he would never be able to focus.

“If I walk out thinking there is a 200-million-dollar project on my shoulder, then I can’t focus on my work. Because you are terrified and you don’t want all this to go to waste, thinking about it kind of destroys the creative process. So, when you said the figure, I was like, ‘I don’t even know the figure’. It is frightening to think how much it costs.”

Co-star Chopra agreed and added, “Yeah, that is not our job. I don’t think it is important that when you go and do your job, you think about stuff like budgeting. I think it is coming on a great platform, which is ‘Prime’ and it is a great show, but the numbers and dollars, I can’t just think about that. There is no point, not for us. Above my paygrade.”