Did Prime Video drop a hint about The Family Man S3’s premiere date?

For four long years, fans of Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’ have been waiting, urging, e-mailing and commenting (on literally every social media post of the service) for any update on the third season of the much-loved show.

The growing calls from fans - not only from India but around the world - have transformed this sentiment into a rallying cry that has been echoing on the social platforms of not only ‘Prime Video’ but also Raj, DK, Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and the rest of the cast.

Finally, it seems like all their requests are about to pay off, as ‘Prime Video’ has dropped a clue and will unveil the date and details of the latest season tomorrow.

Created by the maverick duo Raj & DK under their banner ‘D2R Films’, the critically acclaimed espionage action-thriller series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Gul Panag and others. Written by Raj, DK and Suman Kumar and featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

‘The Family Man’ Season 3 is set to premiere soon exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.