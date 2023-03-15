Dia Mirza talks about 'heartache' in her career

Dia Mirza, who made her debut in the blockbuster ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ opposite R Madhavan in 2001, has seen a lot of ups and downs in her career. In a recent interview, the 41-year-old opened up on her acting journey and how, when one decides to become an actor, they sign ‘a bond of heartache’.

In a chat with a leading media house, Dia said that the biggest truth of an actor’s life is the incessant waiting for a good role that leads to a lot of pent-up pain and frustration.

“There is always heartache when your stories don’t find audiences; heartache when your stories don’t find producers and heartache when you are just waiting endlessly for someone to send work your way. It is really tough. Every time you think, ‘Ok, this film! Because everyone has liked it, loved my part and that is going to drive more work my way’ and then you find yourself chipping away again at that block of stone, begging and waiting. It is an endless wait. I have made peace with that,” said the actor.

Mirza further opened up on how, as actors, they all strive for meaty roles.

“As actors, we are so starved for good parts and opportunities that we wait a lot. Wait for stories that resonate with us. I have always perceived myself as a working artiste, which means I want to be employed as much as possible. But after a certain stage in your life and career, you don’t want to be just an employed artiste, you want to be someone who is using their craft to help make a difference,” she added.

Dia Mirza will now be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur and Ashutosh Rana. The movie is expected to hit the screens on March 24.