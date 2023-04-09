Dia Mirza is strongly against stalking

Dia Mirza, who made her debut with the 2001 film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, opened up about the film’s perceived glorification of stalking. The actor said that if she were offered the film today, she would question ‘certain aspects’ of it and added that she is strongly against stalking. RHTDM marked the debuts of both Dia and her co-star R Madhavan.

In an interview with a leading news agency, Dia was asked, “Would such a film get an audience if it was made today?”, to which the actor replied, “I can’t speak about whether that film can be made or not because all kinds of films are going around. But if I were offered that film, I would question certain aspects of it and hope that the writers would change it. I internalised some aspects of that film and realised they had to do with the right propagation of love. I am strongly against stalking. I think it is a terrible thing to do.”

In RHTDM, Madhavan (Maddy) falls in love with Dia (Reena) and pretends to be her fiancé. After following her around and deceiving her, he tries to win her over.

Talking about the glorification of stalking in the film, Dia said, “Not only does Maddy’s character stalk Reena, but he also lies to her. Of course, she breaks off the relationship with him once she discovers the truth, only to then realise that he is remorseful and genuinely loves and cares for her. But there is no justification in this world for stalking. Lying is bad and stalking is worse.”

“I guess as a society, we don’t perceive stalking as a bad thing. I feel our films are responsible for spreading that sense of falsehood as the right thing,” she added.