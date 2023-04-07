Dia Mirza honoured to be associated with UNEP documentary series

Mumbai: Dia Mirza has teamed up with Hollywood star Edward Norton for a documentary series ‘Restore: Films From the Frontiers of Hope’ for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The actor, who is the Goodwill Ambassador for UNEP and the UN Secretary General’s Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, has narrated ‘Big Ocean States’ as part of the documentary. It is a story about how countries such as St. Lucia, Comoros and Vanuatu teamed up to overturn severe environmental threats.

Mirza, 41, said she is honoured to be associated with the series that talks about how marine life can be protected.

“It was an absolute honour to be a part of this global project and tell the story of St. Lucia, Comoros and Vanuatu which are showing by example how marine ecosystems can be protected for the benefit of all stakeholders and the creation of a blue economy,” the actor said.