'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza goes on a killing spree

New Delhi: Following the massive box office success of ‘Dhurandhar’, Ranveer Singh shared the highly anticipated teaser of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, the film’s second part, which showcases his character of spy-gangster Hamza Ali Mazari transform into a killing machine in his quest for vengeance.

At the end of the over one-minute-long teaser, Singh’s voiceover declares, “Ye naya Hindustan Hai, ghar me ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi” (It’s new India. We will not only infiltrate the enemy territory but also kill).”

The 40-year-old actor shared the first-look poster of the movie with the tagline ‘Ab Bigadane Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’, as a hint to the happenings in the first part that saw his character accumulate power as the henchman of Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait.

He then shared the teaser of the second part.

Slated to arrive in cinemas on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the Aditya Dhar-directed film shows the younger version of Singh’s Jaskirat Singh. The new movie will focus on Jaskirat’s backstory and what led to his transformation as Hamza.

‘Dhurandhar’, which released on December 5, turned out to be a blockbuster by earning over Rs 1,300 crore at the box office. The first part is now streaming on ‘Netflix’. Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt also return in the teaser briefly, which promises to be high on action and violence.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, ‘Dhurandhar’ revolved around covert intelligence operations against the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film was produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner ‘B62 Studios’ alongside Jyoti Deshpande of ‘Jio Studios’.