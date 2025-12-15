‘Dhurandhar’ storms past Rs 550 crore mark at worldwide box office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama ‘Dhurandhar’ has emerged as a global box office juggernaut, raking in Rs 552.70 crore worldwide in just 10 days, the makers said.

The Ranveer Singh-led movie, which released in theatres on December 5, earned Rs 58.20 crore net in India on its second Sunday (day 10) - the biggest Sunday ever for a Hindi film - taking its total India net collection to Rs 364.60 crore.

The film’s India gross stands at Rs 430.20 crore, while overseas earnings have touched Rs 122.50 crore. It opened with Rs 218 crore net in its first week, followed by Rs 34.70 crore on the second Friday and Rs 53.70 crore on the second Saturday, culminating in the landmark second Sunday haul.

In a statement, the makers said the film has enjoyed an ‘unprecedented, record-shattering run’, noting that ‘every day has been bigger than the previous from the first Monday onward’.

They added that ‘Dhurandhar’ has registered the biggest second Friday, second Saturday and second Sunday in Hindi cinema history. “With packed houses, midnight shows and round-the-clock screenings continuing unabated, there is simply no stopping this monster hit. The ‘Dhurandhar’ wave has now become a worldwide phenomenon, driven by unprecedented word of mouth and an audience love that refuses to slow down,” the makers said.

‘Dhurandhar’ is a high-octane spy thriller, which is directed and written by Dhar. Featuring Singh in the lead role, the film follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film, which has led to polarising reactions from many critics and people in India, is mostly set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. Produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under ‘B62 Studios’ in association with Jyoti Deshpande’s ‘Jio Studios’, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.