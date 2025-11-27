‘Dhurandhar’ is not based on Major Mohit Sharma’s life: Aditya Dhar

It has been over a week since the release of the ‘Dhurandhar’ trailer and the film continues to trend across social media. Amidst the buzz, several reports and rumours emerged claiming that the film is supposedly based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma, who went undercover as Iftikhar Bhatt to infiltrate Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s, with Ranveer Singh portraying him on screen. These reports only heightened excitement among fans. However, filmmaker Aditya Dhar officially denied these claims.

On November 27, Madhur Sharma, the brother of Major Mohit Sharma, took to ‘X’ to tag Aditya Dhar, requesting confirmation on whether Ranveer Singh’s character in the film is based on his late brother. Responding to the query, Aditya dispelled the rumours, stating: “Hi, sir - our film ‘Dhurandhar’ is not based on the life of brave heart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us.”

‘Dhurandhar’ is slated to release on December 5 and features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.