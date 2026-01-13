'Dhurandhar' is a 'big wake-up call' for everyone: Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh recently expressed that ‘Dhurandhar’ is a shining example of what can be achieved if it’s a well-written movie. The actress shared that the film is a ‘wake-up’ call to the filmmakers to bring a good screenplay and writers to the centre of moviemaking. She further stated that despite differences in opinions, no one can deny that it’s a well-made movie.

In conversation with ‘India Today’, Chitrangada praised Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ and said, “We still have a lot of good writing to go; we still need a lot more good writing. Like ‘Dhurandhar’; I loved the film. I think Dhurandhar’s writing is fantastic, whatever people may feel about it for other reasons.”

She further expressed that the writing of the film ‘literally carries the whole film. Every single character, every moment, is driven by the writing and it’s amazing to see that’.

In the same interview, Singh shared that the film industry needs to celebrate screenplay writing, which was done in ‘Dhurandhar’. “We need to celebrate the writers of ‘Dhurandhar’ because this is the power of writing; this is the power of the screenplay,” she said.

During the conversation, Chitrangada expressed that people often hold actors responsible for the success or the downfall of the movie. “You cannot hold everything on a star and hope and pray that they carry everything - carry bad writing, bad direction, everything. It’s not fair on them; it’s just not possible,” she said.

She further stated that there’s a lot of scope for good writing and she feels glad ‘we have something like ‘Dhurandhar’, which is changing things and helping out’.

The actress concluded, saying, “I think it’s given a big wake-up call for everyone to understand what writing can do.”

Chitrangada Singh is set to play the female lead in her next film, titled ‘Battle of Galwan’, starring Salman Khan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is set for an April 2026 release.