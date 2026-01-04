‘Dhurandhar’ becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 800 cr mark in India

Despite witnessing a drop in its collection during the first week, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ is continuing to dominate the box office. On its fifth Saturday, the film minted Rs 12.60 crore at the box office, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 806 crore.

After leaving behind films like Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ (Rs 1,163.62 crore) and ‘Pathaan’ (Rs 1,069.85 crore) at the global box office, ‘Dhurandhar’ is set to surpass Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time. This will place ‘Dhurandhar’ among massive all-time blockbusters such as ‘Dangal’, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and ‘RRR’.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has minted Rs 1,215 crore in worldwide collections and the Ranveer Singh-starrer is expected to cross the Rs 1,200 crore mark at the worldwide box office very soon.

‘Dhurandhar’ has continued to stand its ground despite new releases such as Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, the Hollywood film ‘Avatar: Ash and Fire’ and Agastya Nanda’s ‘Ikkis’. None of the new releases have been able to hinder their box office domination.

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ minted Rs 40 crore within 10 days of its release, while ‘Ikkis’, which released on January 1, collected Rs 13 crore within three days. ‘Avatar: Ash and Fire’ raked in Rs 165.9 crore within 16 days of release.