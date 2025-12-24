‘Dhurandhar 2’ locked for Eid 2026

Within just 19 days of its release, Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ has crossed the Rs 900 crore mark at the global box office and has entered the list of ‘Top 10 Indian Blockbusters Ever’. On Wednesday, the makers officially announced ‘Dhurandhar 2’, slated for a grand Eid 2026 release on March 19, 2026, with the film set to release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking its five-language pan-India and global rollout.

Despite releasing only in Hindi, ‘Dhurandhar’ witnessed exceptional traction across South India through word of mouth, social media virality (yes, the ‘FA9LA’ trend with Akshaye Khanna) and repeat viewing. South distributors and exhibitors consistently flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans actively calling for the film to be made available in regional languages. Taking cognisance of this organic demand, the makers have decided to expand the franchise’s footprint with ‘Dhurandhar 2’, ensuring audiences across regions can experience the film in their local language from day one.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ promises to scale up both narrative ambition and cinematic spectacle, charting the next phase in this action entertainer’s journey. “‘Dhurandhar’ is a craze today. A tsunami that will sweep away any other releases in its path. A tsunami that will roll into 2026. It is not going to stop soon,” Dhar, who had earlier directed the National Award-winning ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ posted on social media.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s fans are also waiting for the release of ‘Battle of Galwan’ on Eid 2026. Now it is to be seen whether Salman locks horns with Ranveer or pushes his release date.

According to sources, Ranveer has left Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’, which was supposed to go on floors in January 2026. Both Ranveer and his wife-actress Deepika Padukone flew out of the country to ring in the New Year.