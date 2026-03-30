‘Dhurandhar 2’ is the fourth highest-grosser film ever

‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ has turned out to be a much bigger success than its original film, which was released in December 2025 and made its own share of box office records. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is breaking every possible box office record and is showing no signs of slowing down. According to ‘Sacnilk’, the film minted Rs 68.10 crore on Sunday, bringing its total India gross collections to Rs 1,012.49 crore and total India net to Rs 847.33 crore, with the film’s worldwide collection standing at Rs 1,361.95 crore. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ achieved these numbers within just 11 days of its release.

Within 11 days, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has become the highest earning Hindi film ever with Rs 1361.95 crore. It is also among the top 5 worldwide grossers ever in Indian cinema besides ‘Dangal’, ‘Baahubali 2’, ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘KGF 2’.

According to ‘Box Office Mojo’, the Ranveer Singh film has broken a nine-year-long record held by Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali 2’ (2017) to become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. The Ranveer-starrer crossed the 22-million-dollar (Rs 183 crore) mark in just 10 days, overtaking Baahubali 2’s lifetime gross in the region. Prabhas’ film had earned 20 million dollars in the region and remained at the top for a decade. However, it has now been surpassed by Aditya Dhar’s film.

By minting Rs 1,361.95 crore at the worldwide box office, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has surpassed the lifetime collection of its original film, which released in December. The original ‘Dhurandhar’ had earned Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide. With this, the Ranveer Singh film now stands as the 4th highest-grossing Indian film ever, beating the lifetime collections of hits like ‘RRR’ (Rs 1,230 crore), ‘KGF Chapter 2’ (Rs 1,215 crore) and ‘Jawan’ (Rs 1,160 crore). The film now only trails behind ‘Dangal’, ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘Pushpa 2’.

According to ‘Comscore’, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ minted 32 million dollars (Rs 300 crore) globally over the March 27 weekend. Ranveer’s film was at the 3rd position globally this weekend with ‘Project Hail Marry’ and ‘Hoppers’ in first and second position with Rs 900 crore and Rs 305 crore, respectively.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ broke Pushpa 2’s record for the highest second Saturday collection in the Hindi language. While the Allu Arjun film earned Rs 46 crore on its second Saturday in Hindi, Ranveer’s film collected Rs 58 crore from its Hindi version on the same day.