Dharmendra: The ‘Gentle He-Man’ of Indian Cinema

For millions of fans, he was the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, a title he rightly earned. But behind that image of power, tall, well-built and rugged masculinity was a soft-spoken boy named Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol from a small village in Punjab. A dreamer who was married to Prakash Kaur at the age of 19 in 1954. Before he entered the film industry, he came to Bombay (now Mumbai) clutching hope. His journey began after he won a talent hunt organised by a film magazine, judged by the legendary Bimal Roy. And just like that, the shy young man from Punjab was on his way to becoming one of Hindi cinema’s most loved stars.

On Monday, at the age of 89, Dharmendra breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai. The actor would have turned 90 on December 8. However, he was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of the hospital. Later, his family decided to continue his treatment at home.

Dharmendra’s first brush with acting came in ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’ (1960). However, the first taste of success arrived with Ramesh Saigal’s ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’ (1961), followed by hits like ‘Anpadh’ (1962) and Bimal Roy’s ‘Bandini’ (1963), the latter winning the National Award for ‘Best Feature Film’ in Hindi. In ‘Bandini’, Dharmendra played a prison doctor with remarkable restraint and sincerity. Soon after, his sensitive portrayal as Ashok in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Anupama’ (1966), opposite Sharmila Tagore, made audiences fall in love with a new kind of hero: gentle, thoughtful and humane.

Mukherjee, one of Indian cinema’s most compassionate filmmakers, became Dharmendra’s mentor and close collaborator. He saw in him not just good looks or screen presence, but emotional honesty. “All the films I did with Hrishikesh Mukherjee were special,” Dharmendra would fondly recall years later.

Mukherjee gave him some of his finest roles, from ‘Anupama’ to ‘Satyakam’ (1969) and ‘Chupke Chupke’ (1975). In ‘Satyakam’, Dharmendra delivered one of the most powerful performances of his career, playing a man of unyielding integrity trapped in post-Independence India’s moral dilemmas. “‘Satyakam’ was very special. It got me a nomination for ‘Best Actor’ at the Filmfare Awards,” he said. In fact, Dharmendra kept doing emotionally complex roles and romantic leads despite his popularity as a muscular action hero.

In ‘Guddi’ (1970), playing himself, he charmed audiences by blurring the line between the on-screen star and the down-to-earth man behind it. “To me, acting is reacting. An emotional person will react quickly,” Dharmendra once said. O P Ralhan’s ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ (1966) changed a lot for this young, good-looking actor. Paired opposite the graceful Meena Kumari, Dharmendra struck gold. His mix of power and vulnerability made the film unforgettable and that now-famous shirtless scene turned him into the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’. The film became the year’s biggest hit and cemented Dharmendra’s status as a superstar. In an interview, he had once said how embarrassed he felt when someone called him ‘good-looking’.

The 1970s were Dharmendra’s golden years. From rugged action roles to emotional dramas, he could do it all. ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ (1971) and ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ (1972) were huge successes, but ‘Sholay’ (1975), one of India’s most iconic films, made him immortal. As the fun-loving yet big-hearted Veeru, Dharmendra became the heart of the movie. His on-screen chemistry with Hema Malini, both fiery and tender, set the screen ablaze. They later married in 1980 and gave birth to two daughters, Ahana and Esha.

‘Sholay’ also gave us some of Bollywood’s most memorable dialogues. Who can forget Veeru’s plea, “Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna”? Or that hilarious water tank scene where a tipsy Veeru threatens to end it all, yelling, “Gaon walon, tumko mera aakhri salaam, goodbye…” Director Ramesh Sippy knew that only Dharmendra could balance comedy, emotion and charm with such ease. Veeru was tough on the outside but soft inside, just like Dharmendra himself. It is only surreal that on the 50th year celebration of ‘Sholay’, Dharmendra chooses to bid adieu to the world.

Despite all the fame and frenzy, Dharmendra remained remarkably humble. “All I know is that I have earned a lot of love and affection from people throughout the years. That’s my greatest gift. Beyond that, I never took stardom and success seriously,” he once said.

He might be called ‘He-Man of Bollywood’ and ‘Garam Dharam’, but he had the most tender heart in the Indian film industry. From his colleagues like Sharmila Tagore to Jaya Bachchan, who called him a ‘Greek God’, all swore by his innate goodness of the heart. In an interview, Moushumi said Dharmendra was a ‘soft-hearted man’. Karan Johar, who worked with Dharmendra in 2023’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, wrote how his death marks the end of an era. “He is and will always be a bona fide Legend of Indian Cinema, defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history, but mostly, he was the best human being. He was so loved by everyone in our industry,” he posted.

Anupam Kher called him ‘the kindest man ever’. In an ‘Instagram’ post, Kher mentioned how Dharmendra had the softest and most generous heart. “His large-heartedness was legendary,” he posted. Sushmita Sen shared a photograph with the veteran actor and said how his hugs, laughter and kindness are contagious and life-affirming.

Dharmendra’s real strength lay not in his muscles or tall build but in his gentleness. His eyes could say what words couldn’t - longing, pain, joy and sincerity. He was an actor who loved poetry. Over six decades and more than 300 films later, Dharmendra is a star who has never lost his humility. He is the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, but to his fans and colleagues, Dharmendra will forever be remembered as the hero with a gentle heart, a heart of gold that glowed through every role and every smile.

A Born Superstar

- Dharmendra always dreamt of becoming an actor and his mother was his biggest supporter

- He came to Mumbai after winning a magazine’s talent hunt show, which was judged by Bimal Roy

- Dharmendra got the moniker of ‘He-Man’ after his film ‘Haqeeqat’ (1964)

- He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award in 2012