Dharmendra & Hema Malini: A Love Story Straight Out of Movies

When Ramesh Sippy narrated the script of ‘Sholay’ to Dharmendra, the actor actually had his eyes on Thakur Baldev Singh’s (Sanjeev Kumar) role. He was even open to playing Gabbar Singh’s part. But once the director told him that only Veeru would get to romance Basanti, Dharmendra instantly said yes and the rest is history. “I told Dharmendra that only Veeru and no one else will get to romance Basanti (Hema Malini) in the film. It didn’t take seconds for him to say yes to the role,” Sippy had said during his recent visit to the Kolkata International Film Festival. Reportedly, during the shooting of ‘Sholay’, Dharmendra used to pay a spot boy to disturb his shots with Hema 20 times so that she had to hug him 20 times due to retakes.

Some love stories feel like they’re made for the big screen and then there’s Dharmendra and Hema Malini. It had everything: glamour, controversy, passion and a bond that refused to fade, no matter what the world said.

When Dharmendra first met Hema on the sets of ‘Tum Haseen Main Jawaan’ (1970), sparks flew instantly. He was already a married man (married to Prakash Kaur with four children, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol and two daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta).

Dharmendra was the handsome hero with a disarming smile and she was the ‘Dream Girl’ everyone adored. In fact, Hema’s mother reportedly discouraged her from marrying Dharmendra, who was already married at the time. Several suitors, like actors Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar, expressed interest in her. What started as on-screen chemistry soon turned into something deeper for Dharmendra and Hema.

The 1970s were their golden years. They gave hit after hit, including ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Raja Jani’, ‘Jugnu’, ‘Sharafat’, ‘Dost’, ‘Charas’, ‘Azaad’ and of course, ‘Sholay’. Whether they were playing lovers, partners in crime or bickering sweethearts, their chemistry was effortless and electric. The country was in love with Dharmendra and Hema and so were they, with each other. Together, they acted in 28 films.

Their relationship became the talk of the town, with rumours flying thick and fast, even suggesting that the two had converted to Islam to marry. In her biography ‘Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl’, she spoke about what that love meant to her. “I didn’t want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharam ji did for me and my daughters,” she said. Hema knew people judged her, but she never regretted her choices. “Fingers were pointed. Accusations were flung at us. I just knew that he made me happy. And all I wanted was happiness.”

Together, they had two daughters, Esha and Ahana. On Monday, Hema and Esha were the first few to arrive at the cremation ground. When rumours of his death made the rounds a few days ago, both took to social media to protest against such false claims vehemently.

Last year, on his 89th birthday, Hema shared pictures of their celebrations. “Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams. I hold your heart as you hold mine ever since we first met many years ago. We have been through good times and bad, always together, steadfast in our love for each other,” she posted.

On the day of Dharmendra’s demise, their last picture on social media went viral. The black-and-white photo shows both standing next to each other.