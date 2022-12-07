Dhanush Ranks First On IMDb's 'Most Popular Indian Stars Of 2022' List

Dhanush emerged at the top of IMDb's 'Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022' list, which has been curated, based on the number of pageviews registered for the celebrity pages. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were ranked second and third on the list that 'IMDb' shared on December 7. Six out of the top 10 stars, including Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, NTR Jr, Allu Arjun and Yash, are from south India.

Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been ranked in the fourth and fifth slots, while Hrithik Roshan took the sixth spot, followed by Kiara Advani. NT Rama Rao Jr stood at the eighth slot while Allu Arjun and Yash took the ninth and 10 slots.

Alia Bhatt told 'IMDb' in a statement, "2022 has by far been the most memorable year I've had at the movies. I am forever thankful for the love the audience gave all my films this year and feel honoured to have collaborated with our country's finest filmmakers and artists."

" 'IMDb' is a true testament to the people's voice and I hope I can continue to entertain the audience for as long as I face the camera! Love and light. Thank you once again," she added.

Dhanush has been featured in several popular projects this year, including the Tamil film 'Maaran' and the Hollywood film 'The Gray Man'.

Alia was seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Brahmastra', while Aishwarya was featured in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan I' which continues to woo audiences across the globe. Samantha was seen in the lead role in the Telugu hit 'Yashoda'.

Ram Charan and NTR Jr were seen in 'RRR', the SS Rajamouli film that is currently vying for an Oscar nomination. Yash featured in 'KGF Chapter 2', the first film that broke box office records in India this year.

Kiara Advani featured in two blockbuster films this year - 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Hrithik played the role of Vedha in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' that was released earlier this year.