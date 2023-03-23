'Dhaakad' was an expensive film: Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal was last seen in ‘Dhaakad’ which terribly bombed at the box office. The big-budget film struggled to earn over three crores during its lifetime compared to its rival film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which went on to score a double century at the box office. The actor recently opened up about Dhaakad’s failure and said that it did not manage to meet the expectations.

“It was an expensive film, so yes it does hurt when it doesn’t do well. I don’t think it deserved to do the kind of numbers that it did. People were sceptical at that point of time. ‘Dhaakad’ was one of the first few films to come out post pandemic. People were maybe scared to go to the theatres,” Arjun told a leading media house.

He further added, “We can’t even say that; ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ did really well. Maybe we released with the wrong film. Every film has its destiny and you just have to accept it and move on. The reality is the reality. But the film is there; I am proud of it; it is not a film I won’t be proud of. As long as you take that much away from a film, you are in a good space.”

Arjun then mentioned that there is a pressure for big budget films like ‘Dhaakad’ to perform at the box office. However, he said that he likes content driven films and watch it also.

“I am into the whole thing of spectacle cinema. That’s my choice,” he said.

Having said that, the actor is grateful that Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ has done brilliantly well at the box office worldwide. He said that the industry needed such kind of numbers adding that they can’t say that box office numbers are not important.