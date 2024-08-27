‘Devara: Part 1’ countdown begins with a powerful poster

As anticipation builds for one of the most awaited films of the year, the makers of ‘Devara: Part 1’ have started the countdown to the film’s release with a powerful new poster featuring ‘Man of Masses’ NTR Jr.

The much-anticipated first instalment of ‘Devara’, directed by Koratala Siva and starring NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to hit theatres on September 27 and the latest poster has increased excitement among fans.

The newly released poster showcases NTR Jr’s dual faces, radiating intense energy. His expression captures a fierce determination hinting at a powerful, unyielding presence that sets the tone for an impactful performance.

The countdown to the film’s grand release has officially begun, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses and teasers in the lead-up to the big day. With its intense teasers of NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan, the film is shaping up to be a blockbuster giving us major drama and action.