Dev to star in biopic on Bengal’s ‘Bike Ambulance Dada’ Karimul Hak

In 1995, tragedy struck Karimul Hak’s life most devastatingly. A former tea garden worker from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, Hak lost his mother simply because there was no ambulance available to take her to a hospital. That moment changed his life forever. He made a silent promise to himself that no one else should suffer the same fate. He turned that promise into action by converting his motorcycle into an ambulance. What began as a personal mission soon became a lifeline for thousands. Over the years, Hak, now lovingly known across the country as ‘Bike Ambulance Dada’, has saved more than 7,000 lives, ferrying patients to hospitals on his modified bike. His extraordinary service earned him the Padma Shri and his life story was later chronicled in the book ‘Bike Ambulance Dada’, written by journalist Biswajit Jha. Now, his inspiring journey is all set to reach the big screen.

On Christmas, which also happens to be his birthday, Bengali megastar Dev announced that his next film will be ‘BAD: Bike Ambulance Dada’, a biopic on Hak. This marks Dev’s 50th film and it pays tribute to an unsung hero whose bike became a beacon of hope. Taking to social media, Dev unveiled the first-look poster of the film. The image is powerful and moving. Dev is seen riding a motorcycle with a patient tied to him, with actor Parthasarathi holding a saline bottle. “A real-life hero, a story with a heart. Presenting the First Look Poster of #BAD - BIKE AMBULANCE DADA, the 50th film of Dev, inspired by the extraordinary life of Padma Shri awardee Karimul Hak,” Dev’s production house posted on Thursday.

The film will be directed by Vinay Mudgil and is scheduled to go on floors in February 2026. Mudgil is an assistant of veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and this project has been close to his heart for years. Earlier reports suggested that Mudgil had approached actors like Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and even Shah Rukh Khan for the biopic. Sonu Sood, who had shared the stage with Karimul Hak on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in 2021, was also reportedly keen. It was Barjatya who ultimately advised Mudgil to meet Dev. He felt that this deeply rooted, grassroots story from Bengal needed someone with strong Bengali roots and mass appeal. Dev, whose stardom has helped films like ‘Khadaan’ and ‘Projapoti 2’ create box-office waves, fits the bill perfectly.

In ‘BAD’, Dev will be seen stepping away from stardom to portray a common man with a compassionate heart, a man whose compassion changed countless lives in Bengal’s villages. The film is jointly produced by ‘Dev Entertainment Ventures’ and ‘Nandy Movies’, the banner also backing Jeet’s upcoming ‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’. ‘BAD: Bike Ambulance Dada’ is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.