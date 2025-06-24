Dev-Subhashree’s ‘unfinished love story’ wins ‘Dhumketu’ teaser game

After being trapped in limbo for nearly nine years, ‘Dhumketu’, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, finally saw the light of day as its teaser dropped on Monday, sending fans of Bengali commercial cinema into a frenzy. The long-delayed film, starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in lead roles, is now all set to release on August 14, marking not only the return of a long-awaited project but also the much-anticipated onscreen reunion of one of Bengali cinema’s most loved duos. But let’s be honest. The real buzz more than the film is about them.

Dev and Subhashree were once the most loved pair in Bengali commercial cinema. Whether it was catchy chartbusters playing in every Durga Puja pandal or their crackling on-screen chemistry, they defined an era. For those who grew up in the 2000s, their films weren’t just movies, they were memories.

Over time, both actors moved on, personally and professionally. Subhashree found happiness in her family life with Raj Chakraborty, while Dev’s real and reel pairing with Rukmini Maitra became a fan-favourite. But the Dev-Subhashree craze? That never really faded. Their songs still play at local functions, their old scenes still go viral and fans still swoon over their classic pairings.

Now, with ‘Dhumketu’ finally set for release this Independence Day, fans are diving headfirst into that sweet pool of nostalgia. The internet is buzzing, social media is flooded with fan edits, and people can’t wait to see their favourite ‘jodi’ light up the big screen once again.

The ‘Dhumketu’ teaser leans fully into that nostalgia, using the phrase ‘an unfinished love story’ to pull at the audience’s heartstrings.