Dev-Subhashree’s ‘Dhumketu’ to clash with Rakhee Gulzar’s ‘Aamar Boss’?

When it comes to iconic on-screen pairs in Tollywood, Dev and Subhashree are hard to miss. Between 2009 and 2013, they delivered five back-to-back films, leaving fans with chartbuster songs from ‘Challenge’, ‘Paran Jaaye Jaliya Re’, Khoka 420’, ‘Khokababu’ and ‘Romeo’ - tracks that still rule playlists today. Their last collaboration, Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Dhumketu’, was shot in 2015. For the past decade, the film has remained unreleased, leaving fans eagerly waiting for their favourite duo to return to the big screen.

Now, after years of uncertainty, there’s finally a reason to celebrate! A recent photo on social media featuring Dev and producer Rana Sarkar has reignited hopes of Dhumketu’s release. Adding to the excitement, music composer Anupam Roy has handed over the film’s soundtrack. Last year, Sarkar had set a condition for its release, stating that ‘Dhumketu’ would hit theatres only if Dev-starrer ‘Khadaan’ and Subhashree-starrer ‘Santaan’ turned out to be box-office successes.

While some post-production work, including Dev’s dubbing, graphics and background score, is still pending, the production team is working at full speed to meet the scheduled release date, that is, May 16, 2025. Dev and Subhashree fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Not only do they get to see their beloved pair together again after a decade, but many are already hoping for a brand-new film from the duo soon.

Interestingly, May 16, 2025, will also see the release of ‘Aamar Boss’, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The film marks the much-awaited return of veteran actress Raakhee Gulzar to Bengali cinema and was recently screened at the prestigious ‘International Film Festival of India’ (IFFI). With Shiboprosad also starring alongside the legendary actress, it looks like Bengali cinema is in for a big day.